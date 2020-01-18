ICON Hits Market Cap of $80.53 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, OOOBTC and Gate.io. ICON has a total market cap of $80.53 million and $10.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.67 or 0.03211103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00202040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00016244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00132012 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,159,216 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, Binance, Huobi, ABCC, OOOBTC, IDEX, Upbit, DragonEX, Rfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns, Allbit, Bithumb and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

