ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James increased their price target on ICU Medical from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.00.

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.54. The company had a trading volume of 153,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,983. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $148.89 and a fifty-two week high of $259.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.90.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $307.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,977,946.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,292,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,555,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

