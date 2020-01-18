IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,458. The company has a current ratio of 18.86, a quick ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

