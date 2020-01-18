Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get Identiv alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 51,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.04.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Identiv by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.