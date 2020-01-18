IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.86.

CF Industries stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

