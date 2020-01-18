IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,074,000 after purchasing an additional 322,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 27.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $63.55 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

