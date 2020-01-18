IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 16.7% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $5,049,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,202 shares of company stock valued at $24,246,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

