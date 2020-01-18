IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.17 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in NRG Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 143,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $988,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NRG Energy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in NRG Energy by 564.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 46,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 39,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.