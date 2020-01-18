IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 42.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $8,921,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $221.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.90. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,313 shares of company stock worth $8,512,051. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.72.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

