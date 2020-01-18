IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 443 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

