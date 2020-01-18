IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 452 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,683,000 after acquiring an additional 208,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 664,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $149.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.47.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

