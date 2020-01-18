IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 778 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Godaddy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Godaddy by 1,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 11,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $851,253.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,252.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.67. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

