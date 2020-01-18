IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. 18,473,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,121. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.