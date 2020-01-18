IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.66 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,951 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after buying an additional 2,220,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AT&T by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

