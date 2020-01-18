IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,513,000 after buying an additional 188,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,448 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 952,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,975 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

