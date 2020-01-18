IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,178 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $84,537,000 after acquiring an additional 685,997 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,193 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Xilinx by 802.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 409,391 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. 3,869,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,519. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.48.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

