IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $114.74. 1,299,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,289. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. Qorvo Inc has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $118.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,793.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.