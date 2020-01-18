IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE:INFO opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.11. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $80.08.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after acquiring an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after acquiring an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.