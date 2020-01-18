Incodium (INCO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Incodium (CURRENCY:INCO) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Incodium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. Incodium has a market cap of $31,691.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Incodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Incodium has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.03010572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00200933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030494 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00131155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Incodium Profile

Incodium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,374,114,356 tokens. Incodium’s official Twitter account is @Incodium_Daniel . The official message board for Incodium is medium.com/@incodiummate . Incodium’s official website is incodium.io

Incodium Token Trading

Incodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

