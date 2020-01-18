Incyte’s (INCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.96.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $80.50. 1,369,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94. Incyte has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,936 shares of company stock worth $11,594,110. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 76.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,210,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Incyte by 3,415.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Incyte by 217.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 477,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 327,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,441,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,720,000 after purchasing an additional 306,066 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,070,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.