Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INDB. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,599. Independent Bank has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.64. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $26,209.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $170,640.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,373 shares of company stock worth $2,130,442. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

