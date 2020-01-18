India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70, 531,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 722,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in India Globalization Capital by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $745,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

