Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.81

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.81 and traded as low as $3.87. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 15,512 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 million and a PE ratio of -2.55.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$203.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

