Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Infineon Technologies stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.