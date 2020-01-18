Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Societe Generale cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

