Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Increased to GBX 873 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 905 ($11.90) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital raised shares of Informa to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 896.80 ($11.80).

Shares of LON INF traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 863.60 ($11.36). The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 825.07. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

