ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.08.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Shares of ING traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,855,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in ING Groep by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.