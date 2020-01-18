Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.16% of LRAD as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the third quarter worth $86,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the third quarter worth $117,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in LRAD during the third quarter worth $197,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of LRAD during the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LRAD by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 140,202 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRAD shares. ValuEngine lowered LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LRAD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

LRAD opened at $3.43 on Friday. LRAD Corp has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 million, a P/E ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.29.

LRAD Profile

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

