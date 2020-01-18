Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,485.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,617,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,202,348.58.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,820.50.

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.90. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TOU shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.13.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

