Insider Selling: Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $22,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BMRC stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.
