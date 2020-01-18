Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $1,819,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,800,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total value of $1,770,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total value of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total value of $802,600.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $182.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,204,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,694,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,420,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $367,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

