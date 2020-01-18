Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0145 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $26,509.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.38 or 0.05734439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026736 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00033769 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00128013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

