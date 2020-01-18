Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Shares of INSM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,509. Insmed has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 26.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 88.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

