InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,436,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 610% from the previous session’s volume of 484,331 shares.The stock last traded at $1.36 and had previously closed at $1.16.

NSPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of InspireMD in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSPR. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InspireMD by 2,018.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 298,772 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

