InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Trading Up 16%

Shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) were up 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 426,920 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 215,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSPR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of InspireMD by 2,018.7% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 313,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 298,772 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of InspireMD by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 60,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

