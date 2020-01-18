Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Up 12.2% After Strong Earnings

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s share price shot up 12.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $24.32, 554,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 318% from the average session volume of 132,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IIIN. BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $500.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.71.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

