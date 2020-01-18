Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $226,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,775.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $192.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,510 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,161.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $5,346,687 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

