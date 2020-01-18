INT Chain (INT) Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a market cap of $6.57 million and $906,629.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT Chain has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.05841110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033339 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00128363 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001196 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain (INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex and OKEx Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

