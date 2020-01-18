Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,094,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 703,840 shares.The stock last traded at $0.56 and had previously closed at $0.53.

NTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.13.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intec Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.