Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.35

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and traded as high as $22.47. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at $22.46, with a volume of 1,775,071 shares trading hands.

IPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.78. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion and a PE ratio of 15.74.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$590.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is an increase from Inter Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.32%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

