InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,309. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $716,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,581,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,158,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

