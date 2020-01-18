Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.10, approximately 155,014 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 59,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth about $17,248,000.
About Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.