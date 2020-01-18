Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.10, approximately 155,014 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 59,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth about $17,248,000.

About Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

