International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Receives $141.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.88 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $116,146.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. Insiders have sold 2,827 shares of company stock worth $366,598 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 743.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

