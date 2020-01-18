Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Get Invacare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Invacare stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 294,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. Invacare has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $297.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Invacare had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is -3.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invacare by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Invacare by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.