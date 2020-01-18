Invacio Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INV)

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Invacio has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Invacio has a market cap of $117,790.00 and $4,610.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.18 or 0.01159363 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035291 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000723 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Invacio

INV is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 21,394,227 tokens. Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com . Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

