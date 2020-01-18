Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Stock Holdings Increased by Jackson Financial Management

Jackson Financial Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Jackson Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jackson Financial Management owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 168,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 270,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 194,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCK remained flat at $$21.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 311,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

