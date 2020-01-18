Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 298,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 368,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,633. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0511 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

