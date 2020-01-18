Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.0577 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $15,148.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.01 or 0.02812629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135704 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

