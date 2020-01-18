IOST Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Binance, WazirX, OKEx and Bitkub. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $71.17 million and approximately $35.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.23 or 0.05848146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00026582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034692 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00128095 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001208 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Bitkub, HitBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood, ABCC, DigiFinex, Binance, IDEX, Bitrue, GOPAX, Kucoin, OKEx, CoinZest, Kyber Network, WazirX, BigONE, Coineal, IDAX, DragonEX, Upbit, BitMax, Zebpay, DDEX, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, Huobi, Koinex, BitMart and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.