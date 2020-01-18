Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies Inc., is based in SAN CARLOS, United States. “

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.73.

IOVA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.88. 1,218,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $29.67.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.