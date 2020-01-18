Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Kevin M. King Sells 39,791 Shares

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRTC opened at $84.99 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 3,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

